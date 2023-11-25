| Three Killed In Two Separate Accidents At Moinabad

Three killed in two separate accidents at Moinabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:07 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed in two separate accidents at Moinabad in Ranga Reddy district since Friday night.

Two persons were killed when a Toofan vehicle overturned at Aziznagar on Saturday morning.

According to the police, one of the victims, Lakshman Reddy, a BRS party leader along with a few others was on way to city when the vehicle overturned at Aziznagar road.

Lakshman Reddy who was seated in the front row and the driver sustained injuries and died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to mortuary for postmortem examination.

In another accident, one person Mohd Ghouse died while his friend Abdul Raheem sustained injuries when an unknown vehicle hit the motorcycle on which they were travelling on Friday night.

Ghouse died on the spot while Raheem sustained serious injuries and shifted to hospital for treatment.

The police registered cases and are investigating.