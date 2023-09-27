Three SUVs gutted in fire in Gurugram

Three SUVs were gutted in a fire in Sector 46 here in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

01:09 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

The cause of the fire was not known immediately, fire officials said.

A fire broke out in Sector 46 around 5 am. After receiving information about the incident, a team of firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. Three SUVs — Grand Vitara, Brezza and Harrier — were gutted in the fire, police said.

A senior police officer said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“We are also scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the cause,” he said.