Tiger enclosure in Kakatiya Zoo from April 1

This was informed by PCCF Chief Wild Life Warden Mohan Chandra Pargaien, who has inspected the Kakatiya zoo and reviewed various activities on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 08:40 PM

Warangal: Visitors at Kakatiya Zoo Park will be able to witness a tiger at Kakatiya Zoo in the city besides bison, hog deer and barking deer from April 1 this year. This is after the State forest department’s efforts paid off as the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) approved a tiger enclosure at the Zoo.

As the CZA approved tiger enclosure, the Kakatiya Zoo officials are holding discussions with Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and Goa Zoo to get the tiger. As per rules, after the CZA approval zoo officials exchange wild animals with their counterparts based on their requirements.

The Kakatiya Zoo is prepared to exchange Chinkaras, Sambars and Nilgais as per the requirement of the other zoo, which would exchange the tiger.

At present, one tiger is being planned and in the future definitely, another could also be added, Warangal DFO Lavanya Bhukya said.

Similarly, the Zoo obtained two pairs each of Hog deer and Barking deer from Visakhapatnam zoo after exchanging Mouse deer. At present, there are 18 enclosures in Kakatiya Zoo and 427 wild animals of 42 different species are on display.

The proposed tiger enclosure is coming up in 2,386 square metres area and would be spacious enough to accommodate another tiger in the future. It is being constructed with a cost Rs.75 lakh.

During his inspection, Pargaien also inaugurated a new enclosure of Birds and a new battery vehicle at Kakatiya Zoo. He informed that as directed by Forest Minister Konda Surekha various options for exploring financial assistance like CSR funding were being taken up to make the Zoo more attractive for the visitors.

Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) Gudur, Chandrasekhar and FDO Mahbubabad, Krishnamachary were directed to prepare comprehensive plans for development of Pakhal Sancturay for 2024-25. Towards this, the State government has recently created a separate heads of accounts and shared to provide financial assistance.