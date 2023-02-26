Tigress ‘Four Mark’ and 3 cubs continue to roam in Adilabad

A native of the Tipeshwar Tiger Reserve of Yavatmal in Maharashtra, Four Mark and her fully grown cubs had drifted towards Telangana

Staffers of the forest department install CCTV camera traps to track the movement of the family of the tigers in Bhempur mandal

Adilabad: A tigress, popular as Four Mark, due to the presence of a large stripe in the shape of ‘4’ below her right eye, along with her three cubs, are continuing to roam in around 1,000 acres of revenue land near Gunjala and Gollaghat villages in Bheempur mandal for the third day on Sunday.

A native of the Tipeshwar Tiger Reserve (TTR) of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra, Four Mark and her fully grown cubs had drifted towards Telangana in search of prey and water recently.

The family was spotted by a driver of a truck when crossing a road in the forests of Pippalkot village in Bheempur mandal on Friday night. Since then, they have settled in the region.

District Forest Officer P Rajashekhar said measures were being taken to protect the tigress and her family and to prevent human loss.

Night camps were being conducted while patrolling has been stepped up. A task force team too was deployed. Two special teams were monitoring the movement of the tigers, while CCTV camera traps were also installed.

Drivers were advised to move slowly, while farmers were requested to avoid sudden confrontation with the tigers.

Forest officials are also coordinating with their counterparts in TTR. Meanwhile, residents of Thamsi (K), Gollaghat, Pippalkot, Nippani, Gunjala, Arli (T), Dhanora, Gubidi, Karanji and some other villages in Bheempur mandal are tense following the movement of the tigress and her cubs.