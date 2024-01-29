Tractor owner killed in tiff in Mancherial

The tragic event unfolded during a dispute over the transportation charges for moving bricks.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 January 2024, 07:32 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A tractor owner died on the spot when another tractor owner hit him on the head with a stick following a tiff over the charge for transporting bricks in Bellampalli on Monday.

Bellampalli Inspector N Devaiah said that Gajaveni Sridhar (44) was hit on the head by Mohinuddin with a stick after a heated argument over the rate for ferrying bricks.

Sridhar from Hanumanbasti and Mohinuddin of Ramnagar had clashed with each other over the price at Padmashali Bhavan in the town.

Sridhar was collecting a price which was around Rs 1,000 lower than that fixed by Mohinuddin. They wanted to sort out the issue by discussing. In a fit of rage, Mohinuddin attacked Sridhar, killing him on the spot.

Based on a complaint received from family members of Sridhar, a murder case was registered against Mohinuddin and investigations were taken up.