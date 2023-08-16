Trader killed as van mows down bike in Asifabad

Rebbena Assistant Sub-Inspector G Laxman said Mohammad Shakeel Ahmed of Asifabad town died on the spot after receiving fatal head injuries when the van hit his motorbike.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 24-year-old trader was killed when a milk van mowed down the two-wheeler in which he was travelling at Rampur village in Rebbena mandal on Wednesday.

Rebbena Assistant Sub-Inspector G Laxman said Mohammad Shakeel Ahmed of Asifabad town died on the spot after receiving fatal head injuries when the van hit his motorbike. Shakeel was on his way to meet a relative in Kaghaznagar at the time of the accident.

Based on a complaint received from Mohd Gouse, a hit and run case was registered against Fakeer of Luxettipet, the driver of the van. Investigations were taken up.