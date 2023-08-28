Tribal Gurukul student excels in chess tournament

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:05 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Kothagudem: A student of Tribal Gurukul Centre of Excellence (CoE), Bhadrachalam in the district excelled in SLAN 1st International below 1600 FIDE rated Chess Tournament-2023.

The student, Banoth Dhanu Sri studying intermediate MPC first year at the CoE participated in the tournament held at Sri Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Hyderabad and secured the third place under 15-year category.

She won a cash reward of Rs 8, 000 and merit certificate. The event was organised by sports management firm, Sports League and Networking (SLAN) Sports in association with Telangana State Chess Association, FIDE (The International Chess Federation) and The All India Chess Federation (AICF).

Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer Prateek Jain, APO (General) David Raj and the CoE principal M Davadas congratulated Dhanu Sri on her achievement and wished her success in future tournaments.