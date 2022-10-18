TRS (BRS) takes objection to similar election symbols to Delhi

Published Date - 07:35 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

New Delhi: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) has raised objections over the Election Commission of India allocating the road roller symbol to an independent candidate in the ongoing Munugode byelections. Considering its similarity to the car symbol allotted to the TRS (BRS), the party leaders requested the EC to remove it immediately from the symbols list.

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman and former MP B Vinod Kumar along with Telangana State Additional Advocate General Ramachandra Rao submitted a representation to the Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in Delhi on Tuesday.

In the complaint, Vinod Kumar reminded that the road roller symbol was earlier in 2011 allocated by the EC to independent candidates. However, the TRS (BRS) raised its objections and sought to remove the symbol following which the symbol was withdrawn from the free symbols list.

Vinod Kumar explained how the party was concerned about the road roller symbol due to its uncanny resemblance to the TRS’ (BRS) car symbol on the EVM. The EC officials are said to have assured to respond at the earliest.