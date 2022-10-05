TRS leaders welcome BRS formation

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:19 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

(Photo: Anand Dharmana) Ministers, the leaders from TRS and other political parties welcomed K Chandrashekhar Rao's announcement of the party changing its name into Bharat Rashtra Samithi and evolving into a national party.

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s announcement of the party changing its name into Bharat Rashtra Samithi and evolving into a national party, received overwhelming response. Ministers, the leaders from TRS and other political parties welcomed Rao’s foray into the national politics.

In a statement, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the BRS will play a crucial role in the national politics. He strongly felt that the country needs Chandrashekhar Rao’s ideas and Telangana model development. He stated that the Narendra Modi government had failed to fulfill its promises and instead, pushed the country into an economic crisis as well as damaged the nation’s reputation before the world. He exuded confidence that the BRS along with other like-minded forces, will oust the BJP at the Centre in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy stated that the evolution of TRS into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) marks the beginning of a new revolution. He said as it had achieved Telangana State using the Gandhian methods and has become a role model for others, the TRS would set new benchmarks in the national politics.

“People across the country have been keenly observing the development and welfare-oriented governance of Telangana which they want to be replicated in their native States. “KCR will have the love and support of the people of the country. BRS will certainly create a sensation in the country’s politics as only KCR possess the ability to change the nation’s direction,” he said.

Welcoming the Chief Minister’s decision, TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala emphasised the need for Chandrashekhar Rao’s foray into national politics. He stated that development of India in tune with the aspirations of its people, is possible only for Chandrashekhar Rao. He said Telangana model of development was need of the hour for the country and Chandrashekhar Rao will change the course of the nation’s development. “The country can develop only with a BJP-free India. We will unite NRIs across the world to take forward the BRS,” he stated.