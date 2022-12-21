Truth will prevail: Kavitha on ED probe

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:20 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: Hitting out at the BJP and the Congress, BRS MLC K Kavitha said ‘truth will prevail’ with regard to the allegations levelled against her in the Delhi Excise Policy case. She termed all the allegations against her, which are part of the ‘political vendetta’ of the BJP, were ‘bogus and false’.

Kavitha was responding to tweets by Congress MP and Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore and BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, citing media reports over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging her involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

In a sharp reaction to Rajgopal Reddy’s tweet “Liquor Queen’s name was mentioned 28 times in chargesheet (sic)”, Kavitha advised him not to rush to draw conclusions. She tweeted, “Rajagopal Anna.. Don’t rush!! Even if my name is mentioned 28 times or 28000 times a lie is not true. #TruthWillPrevail. (sic)”

Reacting to Manickam Tagore’s tweet indicating that she has a lot of explanations to make, Kavitha stated that the accusations on her are completely bogus and false. “Only time will prove my sincerity. It’s a political vendetta of BJP, as they fear BRS Party Chief CM KCR ji’s expose on their anti-farmer & pro-capitalist policies, (sic)” Kavitha added.