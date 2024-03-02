TS BIE officials investigate attempted question paper leak, seize mobile phones

A chief superintendent and departmental officer deputed to a private junior college in Medchal – Malkajgiri district allegedly took a video of the question paper bundle opening.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 March 2024, 10:11 PM

Hyderabad: After an alleged incident of an attempt to leak an intermediate public examination question paper came to light on Friday, another attempt was made on Saturday as well that has caused severe concern among the TS BIE officials.

During this process, the flying squad constituted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) who reached the centre caught the officials and seized their mobile phones.

“We have called for a detailed report on the incident and action will be taken on Monday,” sources said.

A total of 4,49,868 students registered and 4,35,387 appeared for the English paper – II examination on Saturday. Three malpractice cases including two in Jangaon and one in Khammam were booked.

The Board suspended four officials including a chief superintendent and a departmental officer of examination centre in Sadashivanagar in Kamareddy district, who allegedly attempted to leak the question paper on Friday.