TS Govt educational institutions symbols of excellence: Kothagudem Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:53 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Kothagudem: Government educational institutions in Telangana have become symbols of excellence, said District Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

He inaugurated Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul newly built by Backward Classes Welfare department at SCB Nagar in Kothagudem on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector informed that there were 12 Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukuls in the district. The number of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukuls reached 13 with the inauguration of the Gurukul at SCB Nagar, where 250 students of 5th, 6th and 7th classes would be provided accommodation and education.

Anudeep Durishetty noted that in the past, parents were not inclined to admit their children in government schools. However, with the State government paying special attention to develop infrastructure in government educational institutions, parents were now keen to admit their children in government schools.

The government has been making efforts to offer quality education to students in the residential welfare schools, the Collector said while exhorting the students to study well as the education was a greatest asset that could help them to succeed in their lives.

The Collector told the students that his parents have encouraged him to excel in studies which helped him become an IAS officer. Those in schools and colleges have to make use of the opportunities being provided by the government and reach greater heights in their respective lives.

Further, Anudeep Durishetty advised the students to prove their mettle in sports, arts and extracurricular activities, besides academics. The government libraries in the district were equipped with books on all subjects and the students have to make it a habit to visit libraries to earn knowledge.

Later, the Collector distributed textbooks to students and inspected the hostel and classrooms at the Gurukul. He told the Gurukul principal Krishnaveni to ensure that the students would be provided food as per the menu prescribed by the government.

Backward Classes Welfare Officer Surender, Tahsildar PV Ramakrishna and Municipal Commissioner Naveen were present.