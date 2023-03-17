TSIDC received 35 lift irrigation scheme proposals: Venugopala Chary

TSIDC board meeting was held under the chairmanship Venugopala Chary to discuss the progress of the lift irrigation schemes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation (TSIDC) Chairman Samudrala Venugopala Chary said that the corporation has received proposals to undertake 35 uplift schemes for irrigating upland areas which are part of various projects in the State.

The TSIDC board meeting was held under the chairmanship Venugopala Chary to discuss the progress of the lift irrigation schemes working under the corporation on Friday.

The chairman informed that the State government has allocated a total of Rs. 269.54 crore to TSIDC during the 2022-23 fiscal through NABARD, AIBP and the State budget.

At present, 4.69 lakh acres were being irrigated across the State through 538 lift irrigation schemes and another 37 schemes undertaken at a cost of Rs. 743.19 crore were in progress, he informed “Once these lift schemes are completed an additional 65,000 acres will be brought under irrigation,”he said.

The Chairman said that the benefit of lift irrigation schemes was not reaching to areas located in upland areas and that many peoples representatives from across the State have proposed 35 lift irrigation schemes which were being examined.

He said that the corporation would take these proposals to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and after getting approval from him the matter would be taken up.

Venugopala Chary said that the corporation would give highest priority to the Ayacuts of Dalits and Tribals while taking up the lift irrigation schemes.

Irrigation Department Special Chief Secretary Rajath Kumar, ENC (Operations and Maintenance) Nagendra Rao, Ground Water Department Director Pandit Madnure, TSIDC Managing Director Vidyasagar and other senior officials were present.