TSPSC paper leak: SIT takes two more into custody for questioning

While one person was picked up from Shadnagar, the other one was detained from Mahabubnagar by the special team of the SIT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad police probing the TSPSC exam papers case detained two more persons for questioning on Sunday.

While one person was picked up from Shadnagar, the other one was detained from Mahabubnagar by the special team of the SIT. Both of them are being examined, said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, the SIT took four of the suspects into custody from the Central Prison Chanchalguda after the court granted their custody for further investigation. The four including Praveen, Rajasekhar, Dakya, and Rajeshwar were taken to the SIT office at Himayathnagar where the police are questioning them.

The police found the suspects were encouraged after their plan to sell Group I prelims paper succeeded prompting them to go for other papers which fetched them huge money.

The police are now trying to ascertain where the suspects had spent the money obtained after selling the question papers. It is learnt a few of the suspects cleared their debts while others bought gold and properties.