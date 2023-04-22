TSPSC to normalize scores for CBRT in multi-shifts

Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), which is holding Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) in multi-shifts for posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in various departments on May 21 and 22, has decided to normalize the scores of candidates.

As many as 44,352 candidates registered for the AEE (civil) and available capacity to hold the CBRT in a single shift is not adequate resulting in the Commission deciding to conduct the test in multi-shifts.

“The Commission has decided to normalize scores of candidates for the computer-based exams, which are conducted in multi-shifts, to take into account any variation in difficulty levels of the question papers across the different shifts. Procedure for allocation of the exam shift to candidates is random,” the TSPSC said.

A formula, which has been largely used by various organisations and recruitment agencies including SSC and RRB, and also recommended by the experts committee constituted by the TSPSC, will be used to calculate the final score of candidates in the multi-shift exams.

Calculation of normalized marks would be done up to five decimal places and normalized marks of candidates may vary from the original marks obtained, it said.

In case of disruption of the exam due to unforeseen conditions in any centre and shift, the TSPSC said, along with the new shift the exam would be re-conducted for those candidates whose exam got disrupted.

“If disruption happens in the last shift, the exam will be re-conducted for candidates whose exam got disrupted and the modality of normalization of marks of such candidates will be decided by the expert committee constituted by the TSPSC,” the Commission added.

