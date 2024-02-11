TSPSC withdraws its special leave petition on Group-1 in Supreme Court

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 February 2024, 12:05 AM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has decided to withdraw its special leave petition on Group – 1 in the Supreme Court.

An application to withdraw the petition has already been filed by the Commission in the apex court and it is likely to be listed for February 19.

The Commission had on October 21, 2023, moved the apex court against the High Court order that directed it to hold the Group – 1 preliminary test afresh, strictly adhering to general instructions specified in the notification besides collecting biometric details of all candidates appearing for the test.

Some candidates approached the High Court saying biometrics of candidates were not taken and that OMR sheets did not have hall ticket numbers and photographs of candidates in the preliminary test held on June 11, 2023.

Earlier, the Group – 1 preliminary test held on October 16, 2022, was cancelled over the question paper leakage issue.

The Group-I services recruitment notification was issued for 503 vacancies. With the Finance department recently giving a nod for another 60 Group – 1 vacancies, the Commission will shortly issue an addendum adding new vacancies to existing ones. The TSPSC is likely to give an another opportunity for the aspirants to register.