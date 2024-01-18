| Tsrtc Issues Notification For Recruitment Of Faculty For Its Nursing College In Tarnaka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 09:13 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) College of Nursing at Tarnaka Hospital has issued a notification for the recruitment of various faculty posts on a contract basis.

Through this notification, TSRTC will hire vice-principal, associate professor, and tutor positions.

For more details, interested candidates can visit www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in.

TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar took to X to share a paper advertisement clip.

The corporation established a new nursing college in the TSRTC Hospital, Tarnaka, in 2022, which offers a 4-year BSc Nursing course.