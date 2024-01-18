TSRTC issues notification for recruitment of faculty for its nursing college in Tarnaka

The corporation will conduct a walk-in interview on January 23 at the TSRTC College of Nursing in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) College of Nursing at Tarnaka Hospital has issued a notification for the recruitment of various faculty posts on a contract basis.
Through this notification, TSRTC will hire vice-principal, associate professor, and tutor positions.
The corporation will conduct a walk-in interview on January 23 at the TSRTC College of Nursing in Hyderabad.
For more details, interested candidates can visit www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in.
TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar took to X to share a paper advertisement clip.
The corporation established a new nursing college in the TSRTC Hospital, Tarnaka, in 2022, which offers a 4-year BSc Nursing course.
#TSRTC ఆధ్వర్యంలో నిర్వహిస్తోన్న తార్నాక నర్సింగ్ కళాశాలలో వైస్ ప్రిన్సిపాల్, అసోసియేట్ ప్రొఫెసర్, ట్యూటర్, తదితర పోస్టులను ఒప్పంద విధానంలో భర్తీ చేసేందుకు ఈ నెల 23న వాక్ ఇన్ ఇంటర్య్వూలు నిర్వహించడం జరుగుతోంది. పూర్తి వివరాలకు https://t.co/r7jl9XZYI0 వెబ్ సైట్ ని సంప్రదించగలరు.… pic.twitter.com/TcDAb6MveK
— VC Sajjanar – MD TSRTC (@tsrtcmdoffice) January 18, 2024