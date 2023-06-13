TSRTC plans to introduce vehicle tracking system in ordinary buses

The tracking system provides the Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) of bus services for the convenience of passengers

By C. Romeo Published Date - 07:20 AM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which has successfully introduced its sophisticated vehicle tracking system (VTS) in nearly 900 metro express buses, is now planning to set up the tracking system in city ordinary buses.

The tracking system provides the Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) of bus services for the convenience of passengers. “The tracking system will keep passengers informed about arrival and departure of buses at various stops across Telangana and nearby states to where TSRTC services are available. Using the tracking system, passengers can plan their travel and avoid unwanted waiting time at the bus stops and stations,” said a senior TSRTC official.

As a pilot project, over 4,000 buses including AC Pushpak buses of Cantonment and Miyapur-2 depots being operated to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad on different routes and 100 long distance buses of Miyapur-1 and Picket depots being operated on routes like Srisailam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Bhadrachalam, Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam were equipped with the ‘TSRTC Bus Tracking’.

Subsequently, officials are planning to introduce vehicle tracking to all reservation services and special type services of district as well as Hyderabad city.

“Though there have been technical glitches few times, the app is proving to be quite helpful to the bus passengers. We have also instructed the bus conductors to create awareness about the tracking system during whenever possible,” the official said.

The RTC officials have requested passengers to download the app from Google play store. A link to download the mobile app is also available at www.tsrtc.telangana.gov.in.