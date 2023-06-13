Karimnagar: Two youngsters killed in road accident in Choppadandi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 AM, Tue - 13 June 23

Karimnagar: Two youngsters died in a road accident that took place in Choppadandi on Monday night. The incident occurred when two bikes coming from opposite directions rammed into each other.

Residents of Choppadandi, three youngsters Bimanathini Naveen, Ollepu Rajesh and Ollepu Sampath were traveling on one bike, while Velpula Mahesh and Palakurthi Charan of Katnapalli were riding another bike.

While Naveen (20) died on the spot, Mahesh breathed his last while being shifted to hospital in Karimnagar. The condition of Charan is said to be serious.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.