Twenty tonnes of smuggled PDS rice seized in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:35 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Sangareddy: Civil Supplies officials and Kohir Police have seized 20 tonnes of PDS rice at Kohir Railway gate in Sangareddy District on Wednesday morning.

Following information on the PDS rice being smuggled out of the State, Civil Supplies Officer Sriram and SI I Suresh checked vehicles and found the rice in a goods lorry.

Suresh said that a trader had purchased the rice from PDS beneficiaries by paying Rs 10 per kg in Tanduru area of Vikarabad district. The rice was smuggled to Maharashtra to be sold at higher prices.