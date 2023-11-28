| Two Booked For Illegal Transportation Of Liquor In Mancherial

Two booked for illegal transportation of liquor in Mancherial

The two admitted to selling the alcohol by operating belt shops, unauthorised outlets of wine in Ramnagar for quite a long time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Mancherial: Two persons were booked on charges of illegal transportation of liquor bottles in Bellampalli on Monday night. The value of the alcohol seized was assessed to be Rs 56,000.

Bellampalli Inspector Bansilal said that Sogal Rajesham and Kandi Mallesh from Ramnagar were found to be carrying liquor bottles at the time of a vehicle check.

The two admitted to selling the alcohol by operating belt shops, unauthorised outlets of wine in Ramnagar for quite a long time.

A case was registered against the duo and investigations were taken up.