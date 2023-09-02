Two held for smuggling ganja in Hyderabad

Two persons who were smuggling ganja were arrested by the Pochampally police on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:02 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: Two persons who were smuggling ganja were arrested by the Pochampally police on Saturday. The police seized 70 kilograms of ganja and two mobile phones from the smugglers.

Acting on a tip off, the Pochampally police along with SOT L B Nagar team caught Devraj Teju Pawar (23) of Thane and Sachin Subash Shinde (35) of Pune, while they were transporting the ganja. “The duo purchased the ganja from some persons in Araku region of Visakhapatnam for Rs. 5,000 a kilogram and planned to sell it in Maharashtra for Rs. 20,000 a kilogram,” said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, D S Chauhan.

Both of them are arrested and produced before the court. They were remanded.