Two persons charred to death after container lorry rams vehicle in Medak

With the vehicle catching fire soon after the crash, the driver and his assistant on the container lorry were charred to death.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:00 AM, Fri - 30 June 23

Medak: Two persons were charred to death after a container lorry hit another vehicle from behind at Kaslapur village in Narsingi mandal in the early hours of Friday.

The police have identified them as natives of Bengaluru. The vehicle was carrying parcels of Amazon and Flipkart portals when it crashed into the vehicle moving ahead of it around 3.30 am. The police suspect the two persons could have fell unconscious in the impact of the collision and could not get out of the vehicle after it caught fire.

Further investigation is on.