Vanakalam paddy procurement begins in Khammam, 236 centres set up

Purchase centres have been set up in accordance with the election rules like every year so that the farmers do not face any difficulties, said Khammam Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Collector VP Gautham inaugurated paddy purchase centres at Tallada and Kallur in Khammam district on Monday.

Khammam: As many as 236 paddy procurement centres have been set up across the district to purchase paddy produced in vanakalam season, informed district Collector VP Gautham.

The Collector inaugurated 2023-24 vanakalam paddy purchase centres set up by primary agricultural cooperative societies at Tallada mandal headquarters and Kallur agricultural market in the district on Monday. He asked farmers to take advantage of purchase centres.

He said that the purchase centres have been set up in accordance with the election rules like every year so that the farmers do not face any difficulties. It was estimated that 3.50 lakh metric tons of grain would be brought to the purchase centres in the district.

Required numbers of gunny bags, weighing and moisture testing machines have been provided and arrangements have been made for storage; transporters and mills have been tied up. Facilities such as tents, chairs, drinking water and have been provided in each centre.

Tractor mounted fans would be made available for paddy cleaners in all centres. For A-grade paddy Rs 2,203 and for C-grade grain at Rs. 2183 minimum support price would be offered. Farmers have to bring quality grain and get the minimum support price.

Agricultural extension officers should be appointed at the inter-state check posts to ensure that paddy from other States was not sold in Khammam, Gautham said.

The Collector said that everyone who has the right to vote should vote in the upcoming Assembly elections. The officials of the paddy purchase centres should create awareness among farmers about their right to vote. They should download cVIGIL app and create awareness about it.

Additional Collector D Madhusudan Naik, trainee assistant Collector Mayank Singh, district agriculture officer Vijaya Nirmala, DRDO Vidyachandana, district civil supplies officer Srilatha, and district cooperation officer Vijaya Kumari were present.