Vinod Kumar assures to develop Karimnagar as education hub

Besides sanctioning the Kothapalli-Manoharabad railway line, a cable bridge across Manair river, Manair River Front, IT Tower and other works were also completed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 08:15 PM

Karaimnagar: BRS leader and party candidate for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat B Vinod Kumar assured to develop Karimnagar as an education hub in the next five years if he was elected.

Participating in a meeting with residents of the 60th division and lawyers in the district court here on Monday, Vinod Kumar said that during his tenure as MP, he got sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore to Karimnagar under the Smart City programme.

He had also taken the initiative for the construction of a TTD temple in 10 acres getting Rs 25 crore from TTD, he said, adding that sitting BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had not done works worth even Rs.5 during the last five years.

MLA Gangula Kamalakar, Mayor Sunil Rao, BRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao and others were present.