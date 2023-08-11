YSRCP leaders eyeing North Andhra lands, properties: Pawan Kalyan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

File Photo

Visakhapatnam: Film actor and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan, who is on a tour of the city ndneighbourhood, on Friday alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party leaders were eyeing the lands and properties in North Andhra.

The matinee idol who managed to visit the Rushikonda area amid police restrictions and spoke to media persons, wondered whether all the clearances were obtained by the government for construction work on Rushikonda.

“They are exploiting north Andhra. Rushikonda hill offers protection from cyclones in the region. The ruling YSRCP leaders are looting lands and properties here. They did the same in Telangana. How many houses does Jagan want?,” he asked.