Vote for Congress for 5-hour power supply, vote for BRS for 24-hour power supply: Harish Rao

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 07:49 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar has clearly said his government was supplying electricity for just 5 hours in Karnataka for agriculture.

“Do you need the government that was supplying power for five hours or 24 hours per day? he questioned the people.

Addressing an election campaign meeting in Narsapur on Sunday, the Finance Minister has said that the farmers in Telangana would also get power supply for just 5 hours if they vote for Congress in the coming elections. Thanking the Karnataka Chief Minister for his clarification on power supply, Rao has said that DK Shiva Kumar had buried the hopes of the Congress Party winning the elections in Telangana by making the Statement on power supply in Karnataka.

He has called upon the people to vote for Congress if they need a power supply for five hours and vote for Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) if they need round-a-clock power supply for farming. Rao has asked the sitting MLA Chilumula Madan Reddy to take responsibility of BRS candidate Vaikti Sunitha Lakshma Reddy in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Since Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was assured to Medak MP seat to Madan Reddy in 2024, Harish Rao has vowed to work for his victory in the elections. The Minister has elaborated on how the Telangana government has launched better welfare schemes than other States. He has also explained about BRS’s 2023 election manifesto.