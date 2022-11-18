Warangal: Fake currency gang busted, Rs 6 lakh face value notes seized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Warangal CP Tarun Joshi at showing the fake currency notes seized by police on Friday.

Warangal: Task Force officials assissted by Subedari police nabbed a gang of eight members for printing and circulating the fake currency and seized notes with a face value of Rs six lakh here on Friday. They also seized a printer with a scanner and others used for printing fake notes. One more accused person is absconding, according to the police.

“The main accused Sd Yakub alias Shakeel along with Kathi Runesh, Sameer, Perla Avinash, Akram, Praveen, Rajini, Sunitha and Sohail planned to print fake Indian currency with the denomination of Rs 2,000,” said Warangal CP Tarun Joshi in a press note. “They set up the printing equippemnt at a rented house at Peddammagadda in Hanamkonda.

They divided themselves into three teams and circulated the fake currency notes as genuine notes at belt shops, Kiranam shops, cloth stores, paint shops and others in various districts including erstwhile Warangal, Karimnagar and Medak,” he said, adding that the police nabbed them as they gathered at Sd Yakub’s house as usual.

“As per their plan Yakub and Avinash took 50 notes of Rs 2000 and started on Shakeel’s bike, similarly Runesh and his wife Sunitha took 40 notes of Rs 2000 and started on Praveen’s bike towards Hyderabad road via Thirumala Bar Hanamkonda, when our teams have nabbed them,” the CP said. One more accused MD Sameer of New Rayapura in Hanamkonda is at large.