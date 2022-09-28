Warangal: Woman consumes pesticide after sending WhatsApp video to relatives

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:07 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Warangal: A 19-year-old woman, who sent a selfie video to her relatives before attempting to end her life by consuming pesticide, is battling for life in hospital.

The woman is said to have resorted to the extreme step due to harassment by her in-laws at Kotagandi area under the Geesugonda police station limits on Tuesday. She was admitted to the MGM Hospital by her relatives, who rushed to her after they saw the video she sent them on WhatsApp, saying she was ending her life because of the harassment by her in-laws. Currently in the acute medical care (AMC) ward in the hospital, her condition was stated to be serious.

The woman, a native of Khanapuram village in the district, was allegedly harassed by her in-laws for dowry of Rs.10 lakh. It is also alleged that police personnel at the Subedari Women’s police station (Warangal Rural) had not considered her complaint lodged several days ago. The woman had married a youngster from another faith and from the same village a year ago despite opposition from in-laws.

“They were in love for some time, and they went to the police station to realise their wish of marrying each other as his parents vehemently opposed their marriage. After a year, her in-laws, including her sister-in-law and brother-in-law started harassing her on one pretext or the other saying she did not bring dowry,” a relative said, adding that her husband was also allegedly harassing her. Her relatives said he had not passed Intermediate and was jobless, while the woman was a postgraduate.

In the video, the woman also said her in-laws were harassing and torturing her physically too. A panchayat under the leadership of village elders was held earlier to resolve the issue as the police did not take any action. However, her husband’s parents did not accept the panchayat’s decisions, her relatives said.