Saturday, Mar 2, 2024
Watch Two Men Steal Gas Cylinder From Delivery Auto On Busy Road In Hyderabad

Watch: Two men steal gas cylinder from delivery auto on busy road in Hyderabad

The incident came to light after the video clip of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 2 March 2024, 04:47 PM
Hyderabad: Two unidentified men, who came in a car, allegedly stole a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cylinder from the delivery auto trolley on a busy road in Saidabad on Friday evening.

In the video clip, two persons are seen stopping their SUV car beside the auto trolley carrying LPG cylinders. One person gets down the car and after observing the surroundings alerts the second person. The second one then quickly gets down the vehicle and lifts the gas cylinder and puts in the car and the two flee from the spot.

On being alerted the gas agency, the Saidabad police booked a case and are investigating with the help of the CCTV footage.

Watch:

