Will continue developmental initiatives of CBN, YSR, KCR: Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 February 2024, 01:56 PM

CM Revanth Reddy inaugurating the new headquarters of the Telangana State Fire Services at Nanakramguda on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that Hyderabad is competing with global cities and has emerged as an ideal investment destination. He assured that the State government would continue the developmental policies of the previous governments.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the new headquarters of the Telangana State Fire Services at Nanakramguda here on Sunday, the Chief Minister pointed out that Hyderabad had witnessed sustained growth over the past 30 years. “Irrespective of the ruling political party, leaders like N Chandrababu Naidu, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and K Chandrashekhar Rao have contributed to Hyderabad’s development. While continuing the developmental initiatives of the previous governments, we will initiate new plans to boost the city’s growth,” he said.

On the occasion, Revanth Reddy announced that the State government will soon come up with the Mega Master Plan 2050 for comprehensive development of Telangana. The plan will focus on three key areas: Urban, Semi-Urban, and Rural development. As part of this, plans are afoot to develop a new city spanning 25,000 acres near the Outer Ring Road, dedicated to health, sports, and pollution-free industries.

Further, the Chief Minister clarified that the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail has been re-aligned to cater to a larger population. He said the State government will develop pharma clusters, but not a Pharma City. He assured the public that the government’s decision-making process is thoughtful and decisive, aiming for comprehensive development across the State.

“We will consult experts and seek their suggestions for a better growth plan. We will adopt a problem-solving approach rooted in learning from the past and strategic planning for the future,” he added.

Stressing the importance of maintaining law and order to attract investments, Revanth Reddy asserted that the government will not tolerate any unlawful activities in the State. He stated that the role of the Fire Services department has increased during not just fire accidents, but also disaster management. He assured all support for strengthening the department.

Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services Director General Y Nagi Reddy, Principal Secretary for Home Jitender, Director General (Prisons) Soumya Mishra and other officials also participated.