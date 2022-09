Woman attacked in her house in Punjagutta

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:50 AM, Mon - 19 September 22

Representational Image. According to the police, the man identified as Vijay, was visiting her and they reportedly had a party in the house. He later attacked her on the neck with a sharp object before escaping from place.

Hyderabad: A woman was attacked brutally by a man, reportedly a politician, in her house in Punjagutta on Sunday night.

The woman informed the police, who shifted her to hospital. The Punjagutta police have booked a case and are investigating.