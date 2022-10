Woman electrocuted in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:42 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

Jagtial: A 48-year-old woman Uredi Gangu was electrocuted in Raikal mandal headquarters on Monday morning.

According to her family members, Gangu suffered an electric shock while placing clothes on an iron wire to dry them, since the iron wire was touching an electric wire.

Family members shifted her to a private hospital in Raikal, where she died while undergoing treatment.

She is survived by her husband Lachaiah, son Raju and daughters Aparna and Amani.