Woman tries to end life with children in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:45 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Karimnagar: Unable to tolerate the harassment by her husband, a woman along with her two children tried to end their lives by jumping into the Erukulla vagu on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Thursday evening.

A native of Durshed, Porandla Rama got married to Mahesh a few years ago. However, Mahesh later began harassing her, after which Rama decided to end her life and with their two children, reached the Erukulla bridge. A police patrol team, which found the woman and the children moving on the bridge, questioned her and came to know that she was contemplating to jump into the rivulet.

Police summoned Mahesh to the police station and counseled him.