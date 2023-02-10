Women should undergo anemia test: Karimnagar Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan said all women above the age group of 18 years must undergo anemia tests to make Karimnagar an anemia free district.

Speaking at a meeting with medical officers, programme officers and anganwadi supervisors, Karnan instructed officials to take steps to make Karimnagar a anemia free district by providing better treatment to women suffering from anemia. Besides educating women about the A-Shield mobile app, it was necessary to ensure women to utilize the app.

He wanted the officials to post online details of pregnant women and children vaccination records regularly.

DMHO Dr Juveria, Women and Child Welfare officer Sabitha Kumari, hospital superintendent Ratnamala, and others were present.