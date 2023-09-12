Women’s health crucial for healthy society: Bhongir MLA

12 September 23

Bhongir MLA Pailla Shaker Reddy was inaugurating Arogya Mahila Clinic at Valigonda in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday

Yadadri-Bhongir: Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy on Monday said the State government had come out with a special scheme to ensure health for women.

Inaugurating an Arogya Mahila Clinic at Valigonda, Shaker Reddy said healthy women would ensure a healthy society. Women play a key role in taking care of families. In all, 373 Arogya Mahila Clinics would function on every Tuesday, with the counters in the clinics to be managed by women healthcare workers, he said.

District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy said diagnostic tests would be conducted to the women for early detection of diseases.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr K Mallikarjun Rao said the Arogya Mahila Clinics were set up at the Primary Health Centres in Bibinagar, Pochampally, Narayanapur, Valigonda and Yadagirigutta in the district. Women aged above 30 years can avail of diagnostic services at these centres free of cost. He suggested women to undergo tests of oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer as a precautionary measure.