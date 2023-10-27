World Tour Tennis: Sai Karteek pair in final

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:35 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Manish Sureshkumar entered the final in the men’s doubles event at the World Tour Tennis 15K ITF Futures in Davanagere, on Friday.

The Indian duo got the better of seasoned pair and top seeds Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja 7-6 (7-3), 6-4. While Ramkumar won a silver medal in Asian Games in doubles, Purav Raja was a Davis Cup player.

Results: Semis: Sai Karteek Reddy/Manish Sureshkumar bt Ramkumar Ramanathan/Purav Raja 7-6(7-3), 6-4.

