Yagam concludes with Poornahuti at CM KCR’s farmhouse

Along with Chandrashekhar Rao and his wife Shobha, relatives and close friends participated in Maha Purnahuti.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:44 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Maha Poornahuti rituals on Friday at Chief Minister KCR's farmhouse in Erravelli.

Hyderabad: The three-day Rajashyamala Sahitha Subramanyeswara Yagam performed by the BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at his farmhouse in Erravelli concluded with the Maha Poornahuti rituals on Friday.

Along with Chandrashekhar Rao and his wife Shobha, relatives and close friends participated in Maha Poornahuti. The Chief Minister has organized the Yagam wishing the wellbeing of all sections of people of State, said Swaroopanandendra Swamy, Seer of Sri Visakha Sarada Peetham. The seer who presided over the rituals, praised the Chief Minister as a leader wedded to the cause of development. He said that the Yagam would usher in good times yielding miraculous results. The Goddess was worshipped as the incarnation of Nartanakali at Yagashala on the final day.

The protocols of the ritual started with the recital of Rajashyamala and Subrahmanyeshwara Mula Mantras right from the dawn. The Chief Minister and his wife performed Pooja rituals in the presence of the Swarupanandendra Swamy and Swatmanandendra Swamy. Offering the ‘Guru Vandanam’ to Swaroopanandendra Swamy, Chief Minister paid obeisance to the seer. As many as 251 Vedic pundits from different states conducted the rituals of the Yagam for three days.