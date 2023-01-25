Youngster killed in accident during Pawan Kalyan’s rally in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:44 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Jagtial: A 20-year-old youngster died and three others were injured in a road accident that took place during film star and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s rally near Kishanraopet of Velgatoor mandal on Tuesday night.

According to police, a large number of local youth followed Pawan Kalyan while the film star was returning to Hyderabad after performing poojas in Dharmapuri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

A youth, Kusa Rajkumar, who was following the Jana Sena chief on his two wheeler, hit another bike coming from the opposite direction and a car. While Rajkumar, a native of Mukkatraopet, died on the spot, three others received injuries.

The police have registered a case.