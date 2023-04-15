| Youtuber Two Others Held For Violating Arms Act Rules In Hyderabad

The Saifabad police arrested three persons including a YouTuber for allegedly violating the Arms Act rules

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: The Saifabad police arrested three persons including a YouTuber for allegedly violating the Arms Act rules.

According to the police, the YouTuber, Dundla Madhu Yadav of Somajiguda came to Dr. B R Ambedkar statue unveiling program at Necklace road on Friday along with two persons – an ex-serviceman Guru Saheb Singh and a driver, Shiva Prakash.

The police stopped Guru Singh and Shiva, as they were found carrying weapons. On checking the police found Guru Singh has a license to keep a pistol and a rifle. However, he handed over his rifle to Shiva which was in violation of the rules, and kept the pistol with him.

“During enquiry we found that Madhu Yadav did not obtain permission from Hyderabad police to keep a private gunman. Moreover, Guru Singh had handed his weapon to Shiva Prakash illegally,” said an official of Saifabad police station.

A case is registered against them under various Sections of the Arms Act and investigation going on. The police seized the pistol and rifle along with bullets.