YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: Telangana HC directs CBI not to question Kadapa MP till Tuesday

YS Avinash Reddy moved to Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail stating that CBI officials are likely to arrest him in name questioning in the YS Vivekananda murder case.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:49 AM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday asks the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to not question YS Avinash Reddy till Tuesday evening in connection with the YS Vivekananda murder case. The Telangana High Court Justice K Surender Reddy gave the direction after hearing the argument over the petition filed by Kadapa MP. YS Avinash Reddy moved to Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail stating that CBI officials are likely to arrest him in name questioning in the YS Vivekananda murder case.

YS Avinash Reddy claimed in his petition that the late Vivekananda Reddy married a lady named Shaik Shameem in 2011 and had a son named Shaik Shahensha. This sparked a feud between Shaik Shameem and Viveka’s daughter Dr. N Suneetha, son-in-law N Rajasekhar Reddy, brother-in-law N Siva Prakash Reddy, and accuser number one (A1) Yerra Gangi Reddy. They threatened Shameem. The deceased promised Shameem that he would get their child admitted to Hyderabad Public School, buy a villa near the school, and set aside enough money as a fixed deposit for the family’s livelihood. And added that Vivekananda’s daughter and wife revoked his power of issuing cheques where he suffered financially as well as his second family for basic requirements.

T Niranjan Reddy, senior counsel for Avinash Reddy, argued that the CBI was accusing the petitioner of the crime. He further stated that the CBI’s former investigation officer (IO) pushed witnesses into giving statements that may assist the agency frame the petitioner on several occasions. He further accused the investigative agency of conducting a biased prosecution of the petitioner.

The CBI issued a summons to Kadapa MP after they arrested YS Bhaskar Reddy on Sunday morning and produced him before the CBI court magistrate. the CBI has sought the magistrate’s permission to take YS Bhaskar Reddy into custody for questioning for 14 days.