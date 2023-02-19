YSRC confident of winning North Andhra Graduates MLC poll

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:37 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana on Sunday exuded confidence that the YSR Congress Party candidate would win the Member of Legislative Council election from the North Andhra Graduates constituency.

Talking to media persons here, he said the party took every election seriously and has fielded Seethamraju Sudhakar, who is chairman of Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Corporation, as the for the MLC polls scheduled to be held on March 13.

On the criticism of the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy by the BJP, the minister wondered what was wrong in the Chief Minister’s tweet greeting the people on the occasion of Mahasivaratri festival. “The BJP is stooping low day by day trying to politicise everything.

In what way the sentiments of the Hindus are hurt by this? BJP has no chance of coming to power in the state and its leaders are levelling charges against each other among themselves,” he observed.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao noted that the Chief Minister was according top priority for education and development of north Andhra and had proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital as part of this.

The educated voters should realise this and support the government, he said, adding that the Opposition would not be able to the YSRCP candidate from winning.