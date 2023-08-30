| 10 Crore Fingerlings To Be Released In 1500 Water Bodies Of Adilabad

10 crore fingerlings to be released in 1,500 water bodies of Adilabad

This initiative will benefit over 25,000 fishermen rearing fish in the four districts.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 06:18 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

A fisherman casts his net to catch fish in downstream Sripada Yellampalli project near Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal.

Adilabad: Nearly 10 crore fingerlings will be released in about 1,500 water bodies across erstwhile Adilabad district this year. The initiative will benefit over 25,000 fishermen rearing fish in the four districts.

The State government rolled out the supply of fish seed in order to help fishermen grow economically for free in 2016. As many as 9.58 crore fingerlings would be cultivated in 1,478 water bodies including reservoirs, irrigation projects and tanks in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts in 2023, according to Fisheries officials.

Nirmal tops in fish rearing

A total of 4.70 crore fingerlings will be cultivated in 613 water bodies in Nirmal districts, benefitting 12,200 members of cooperative societies. About 2.20 crore fish seed will be released in 371 irrigation tanks in Mancherial district, covering 6,499 fishermen. As many as 2.78 crore fingerlings will be dropped in 494 tanks of both Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts combined.

T Poshetti from Koutla (B) in Nirmal district said the fingerlings would grow up to 3 kilograms by October. The fishermen community was able to make significant profits by catching fish in water bodies. Other fishermen opined that the novel initiative was transforming their lives like never before, besides providing security to their lives.

Under the scheme, subsidized fishnets, mopeds, ice boxes, digital weighing machines, luggage auto-rickshaws were given to eligible members of cooperative societies. Two fish markets were set up in Bhainsa and Sarangapur mandal centre enabling fishermen sell their produce. A building was being constructed in Nirmal town for fishermen spending Rs 1 crore. A fish market was also being built for the convenience of the fishermen costing Rs 1 crore.

Besides, ex-gratia of Rs.6 lakh is given to the kin of fisherman if she or he drowns in a water body and dies in an accident. The beneficiaries can avail the scheme by submitting a post-mortem certificate and copy of First Information Record obtained from local police stations. The aid is directly credited with bank accounts within a short span of time.

Nirmal

No of irrigation tanks: 613

Cost of fingerlings: Rs 4.70 Cr

No of fishermen to be benefitted: 12,200

Mancherial

No of irrigation tanks: 371

Cost of fingerlings: Rs 2.20 cr

No of fishermen to be benefitted: 6,499

Asifabad

No of irrigation tanks: 256

Cost of fingerlings: Rs 1.45 Cr

No of fishermen to be benefitted: 2,500

Adilabad

No of irrigation tanks: 238

Cost of fingerlings: Rs 1.23 cr

No of fishermen to be benefitted: 4,200

Total

No of irrigation tanks: 1,478

Cost of fingerlings: Rs 9.58

No of fishermen to be benefitted: 25,399