300 activists of Congress, BJP join BRS in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Adilabad: BRS candidate Jogu Ramanna said the governments of the Congress in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and the BJP at the Centre had caused inconvenience to the public, but Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao backed the citizens by extending a slew of innovative welfare schemes.

Speaking after welcoming 300 activists from the Congress and the BJP into the BRS here on Wednesday, Ramanna said the governance of the two parties threw life of the public out of the gear. However, Chandrashekhar Rao introduced outstanding welfare schemes and helped the people overcome the crisis caused by the Congress and BJP. He cited schemes like Kalyana Laxmi, Rythu Bandhu, KCR Kits and so on.

The manifesto announced by the BRS had innovative schemes for various sections of the society. He said that women could get a LPG cylinder at Rs.400, while women would be provided with honorarium of Rs.3,000 per month. He added that the amount of Rythu Bandhu would be enhanced from Rs.10,000 to Rs 16,000 per acre if the party was voted back to power.

BRS district vice president Ijjagiri Narayana, BC Cell leader Dasari Narayana and others were present.