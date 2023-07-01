| Action To Be Taken Against Four Group 4 Candidates For Disobeying Invigilator Khammam Collector

Action to be taken against four Group-4 candidates for disobeying invigilator: Khammam Collector

09:50 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham informed that action against would be initiated against four candidates for disobeying the invigilator, obstructing their duties and walking out with the OMR sheets during the TSPSC Group-4 exam here on Saturday.

The four candidates who appeared for the examination in the morning at Daripally Anantharamulu Engineering College in Satyanarayanapuram, Khammam Rural Mandal tried to leave the centre without giving the filled OMR sheets to the invigilator after the examination.

Officials and police were immediately alerted and the candidates were stopped from going out with the OMR sheets. The candidates were denied permission for the afternoon session of the examination, Gautham said.

He further informed that 163 examination centres have been set up across the district and out of 49, 774 candidates, 40, 170 (80.70 percent) appeared for the first session in the morning and 39, 968 (80.30) percent for the second session in the afternoon.

Kothagudem district Collector Anudeep D informed that of the 26, 910 candidates 21, 716 candidates appeared for the morning session and 21, 582 candidates appeared for the afternoon session at 77 centres in the district.

Meanwhile, Traffic CI N Anjali received accolades from the public and police officials as she took care of a six-month old child of a couple who appeared for the exam at SR&BGNR College in Khammam.

It was said that the child’s grandparents who were supposed to arrive at the centre to look after the child could not make it in time. As it was getting late for the couple to appear for the test the CI took care of the child until her grandparents arrived.