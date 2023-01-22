Adilabad: Union Minister Munda promises pattas to forest lands

Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Adilabad: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the Bharatiya Janata Party would form a government in the State soon and would grant pattas to tribals for tilling forest lands.

He was speaking after visiting the Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Sunday. He was accompanied by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao. Munda performed special prayers at the shrine and was felicitated by the Mesrams.

Addressing a gathering, Munda said that if the State government did not grant pattas to tribals who take up cultivation on forest lands, the BJP would provide the documents if it comes to power in the coming elections to the Telangana Assembly.

Earlier, Bandi Sanjay found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for not attending Nagoba Jatara and alleged that the development of the historic Jodeghat was neglected.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao demanded pattas for forest lands and requested the union government to take steps for addressing anemia among tribals.

He also asked for Ekalavya schools in different parts of Adilabad district. Former Adilabad MP Ramesh Rathod, BJP district president Payal Shankar and others were present.