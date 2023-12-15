Amazon Future Engineer programmes expands to 120 more government schools

Amazon.in on Friday announced expansion of its partnership with Educational Initiatives (Ei) to launch Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) programme in 120 government schools in the State.

15 December 23

Over 40,000 school children will benefit through the AFE programme, that strengthens Fundamental Literacy and Numeracy skills using Mindspark, a personally adaptive learning platform, besides introducing concepts of computer science to students in class V to IX.

The programme has been designed to offer a tailored learning experience that bridges learning gaps in students by personalising their learning in maths and languages. The computer science workbooks and hour of code activities (from code.org) enable students to learn various topics of computer science like sequencing, loops, encoding etc.

TSWREIS Secretary Dr .E Naveen Nicolas said AFE programme’s expansion in 120 government schools across Telangana is a pivotal step towards empowering the underprivileged students.

Amazon India, Amazon Future Engineer, India Lead, Akshay Kashyap said the AFE programme has demonstrated a shift from basic digital literacy to 21st century skills such as coding, collaboration and problem solving in the school ecosystem. “We have observed improved creative thinking and increased student engagement in the 50 tribal welfare schools where the program started in the 1st phase,” he added.