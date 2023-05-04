AP CM Jagan lays foundation stone for Bhogapuram airport

The Bhogapuram airport, which will be developed by the GMR company in a public-private partnership on an area of 2,203 acres around 40 km northeast of Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport at Bhogapuram, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The estimated cost of the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport is Rs 4,592 crore.

The airport, which will be developed by the GMR company in a public-private partnership on an area of 2,203 acres around 40 km northeast of the city, will feature two runways capable of handling huge A320 and A380 aircraft. It is scheduled to begin operations in 2026. Nearby will be a cargo complex, an aviation academy, and an atrocity.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, addressing the public meeting, said that Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport will boost economic activity in the north Andhra region and will become the central point for Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam.

He added that the project’s foundation stone was laid by the previous TDP administration. The project did not take off because the then government did not finish the land purchase procedure and did not obtain the necessary licences. However, our government has taken care of everything and laid the groundwork for the region’s development.

