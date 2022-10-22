| Artillery Centre To Flag Off Motorcycle Expedition From Hyderabad To Dhanushkodi

Artillery Centre to flag off motorcycle expedition from Hyderabad to Dhanushkodi

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:26 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: As part of its Diamond Jubilee Celebrations, the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad under the aegis of the Indian Army’s Dakshin Bharat Area, will flag-off the Dakshin Bharat Motorcycle expedition from Hyderabad to Dhanushkodi on Sunday.

The 19 member contingent, which includes 10 riders comprising of two officers, one junior commissioned officer and seven non-commissioned officers in synergy with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hero Motor Corp, will be flagged off from Artillery Centre, Hyderabad.

Covering a distance of approximately 3,000 km in 13 days, the expedition team will interact with the locals motivating the youth to enrol in the Indian Army through the newly launched Agnipath Scheme.

During its journey, the team will hold lectures at various National Cadet Corps units and schools. The team will also create awareness on road safety, safe driving skills and adherence to traffic rules. The expedition team enroute will interact with ex-servicemen, war veterans and gallantry award winners too.

Passing through Anantapur, Bengaluru, Salem, Madurai, Dhanushkodi, Tiruchirapalli, Puducherry, Chennai, Sriharikota, Suryalanka, the expedition will finally culminate its journey at Hyderabad on November 5.