Banjara Hills police inspector caught taking Rs 3 lakh bribe from pub owner

M Narender was detained for questioning and a probe has been launched. Meanwhile, his house is being searched.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:34 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: Banjara Hills Police Inspector M Narender was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while accepting a bribe of Rs.3 lakh from a pub owner on Friday.

He was detained for questioning and a probe has been launched. ACB DSP Srikanth is interrogating Narender at the police station while searches are underway at the station and Narender’s residence.

Narender is also accused of demanding an additional Rs.5 lakh from the pub owner and threatening to lodge a civil case against him if not given. The pub owner reportedly complained to the ACB after the inspector demanded additional cash.

Besides Inspector Narender, a Home Guard identified as Hari and two constables are also being interrogated by the ACB officials.